Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.0760, with a volume of 3916696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webull has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Webull Stock Down 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webull during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Webull by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Webull Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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