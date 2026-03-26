Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.32, but opened at $35.55. Klepierre shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 116 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Klepierre Price Performance

About Klepierre

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

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Klepierre SA is a French real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management and development of high-quality shopping centers across Europe. Headquartered in Paris, the company focuses on creating sustainable retail destinations and enhancing consumer experiences through targeted asset management, tenant mix optimization and modernization projects.

With a portfolio encompassing more than 70 regional shopping centers and prime retail destinations in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, Klepierre engages in the full property lifecycle.

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