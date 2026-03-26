Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,272,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 662,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 10.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$338.29 million, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 51.52.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary.

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