Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 25.33, with a volume of 284968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.

Ilika Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of £45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.80.

About Ilika

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Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

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