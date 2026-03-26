Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $43.0640. 15,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 69,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $4,281,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 242.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 53,411 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

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Newegg Commerce, Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg’s business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

Further Reading

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