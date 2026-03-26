First Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 119 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 26th total of 304 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBSI remained flat at $31.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.10. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:FBSI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee. Through its primary subsidiary, First Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses and municipalities.

First Bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business and consumer lending solutions that encompass lines of credit, term loans, mortgage financing and construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.