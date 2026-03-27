Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,191,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.40 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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