Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,498 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of CAT stock opened at $701.96 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT
Trending Headlines about Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for Caterpillar, a modest analyst upgrade that supports forward earnings expectations. Erste Group raises FY2026 estimate for Caterpillar
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis highlighting Caterpillar’s role supplying equipment for Nscale’s large AI compute campus frames a material long-term revenue opportunity if equipment and service demand materializes. Assessing Caterpillar’s Valuation As It Powers Nscale’s Massive AI Compute Campus
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar debuted a new 1?ton 301 CR mini excavator — product expansion that helps address compact equipment demand and supports aftermarket/service revenue. Cat Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator Yet, the 1-Ton 301 CR
- Neutral Sentiment: Local education and workforce partnerships (e.g., Alvernia collaboration on STEM) are positive for long-term talent/PR but have limited near-term revenue impact. Alvernia and Caterpillar collaborate to strengthen STEM education
- Neutral Sentiment: Be careful not to confuse tickers: a press release from “CAT Strategic Metals” (ticker CAT on other exchanges) concerns a mining project and is unrelated to Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). CAT Strategic Metals Consolidates 100% Ownership…
- Negative Sentiment: Washington state advocates praised the sale of $62M in Caterpillar bonds — a public divestment tied to ESG/policy concerns that can pressure investor sentiment. Advocates praise WA for selling off $62M in Caterpillar bonds
- Negative Sentiment: Broad market weakness contributed to a Dow decline that cited losses in Caterpillar among others, amplifying short?term downside risk. Dow drops nearly 350 points on losses for NVIDIA Corp., Caterpillar stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed on a power?generation equipment agreement with Atlas Energy, creating uncertainty about margins and the deal’s contribution to near-term earnings. Analysts Remain Mixed on Caterpillar (CAT) Amid Power-Generation Equipment Agreement with Atlas Energy
- Negative Sentiment: Operating margins slipped in 2025 and rising tariff costs are highlighted as a continuing headwind into 2026 — a direct pressure on profitability. Caterpillar’s Operating Margins Slipped in 2025: Bounce Back Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation: Caterpillar has counter?sued Bobcat/Doosan over alleged patent infringement and raised industrial?espionage claims — legal exposure and distraction that can increase costs and create uncertainty. Caterpillar countersues Bobcat for infringing machinery patents Caterpillar Challenges Doosan Bobcat Patent Lawsuit, Alleges Industrial Espionage
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
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