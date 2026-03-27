Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,498 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $701.96 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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