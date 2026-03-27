LongView Wealth Management Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,291,000 after buying an additional 1,605,246 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,802,000 after buying an additional 1,407,884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,800,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,219,000 after buying an additional 1,322,744 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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