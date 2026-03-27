Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Friday Financial now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $189.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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