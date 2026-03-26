Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $29.4960, with a volume of 13559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPXHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Inpex Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

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INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

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