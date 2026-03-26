Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $29.4960, with a volume of 13559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPXHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inpex

Inpex Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

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