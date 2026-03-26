Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $59.69. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 9,414 shares trading hands.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

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Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.44). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 13.96%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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