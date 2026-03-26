Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.1775 and last traded at $9.1775, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.4680.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Nihon Kohden Trading Down 2.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%.The firm had revenue of $362.86 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

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