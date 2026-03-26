Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,294 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF $IMTB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 6.14% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period.

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iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $44.83.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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