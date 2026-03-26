WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,882 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 26th total of 48,376 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,453,000 after acquiring an additional 241,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,117 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,172,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,943 shares during the last quarter.

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WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 56,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

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WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

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