SG Americas Securities LLC Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10,510.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $39,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in STERIS by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. This trade represents a 81.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.9%

STE opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

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STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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