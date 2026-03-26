SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 503.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $36,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $625.32 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $641.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.75.

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Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

See Also

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