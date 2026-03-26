MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $186.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $186,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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