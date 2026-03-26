SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 905.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $2,358,319.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,992.38. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,014,275. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

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