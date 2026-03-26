Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $70.26 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.46. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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