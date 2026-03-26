SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 185.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $328.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 192.22 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $510 price target, signaling sizable upside vs. the current share price. Article Title

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $510 price target, signaling sizable upside vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Needham’s Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating and a $510 target, citing underpenetrated TTR market opportunity and commercial momentum. Article Title

Needham’s Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating and a $510 target, citing underpenetrated TTR market opportunity and commercial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy stance, highlighting durable ATTR growth and Amvuttra commercial momentum as upside drivers. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy stance, highlighting durable ATTR growth and Amvuttra commercial momentum as upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $425 price target, reinforcing upside expectations from sell?side analysts. Article Title

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $425 price target, reinforcing upside expectations from sell?side analysts. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam announced a strategic collaboration with Viz.ai and support for the American Heart Association to advance earlier identification and care coordination for ATTR?CM — a potential tailwind for market penetration and patient flow into Alnylam’s TTR treatments. Article Title

Alnylam announced a strategic collaboration with Viz.ai and support for the American Heart Association to advance earlier identification and care coordination for ATTR?CM — a potential tailwind for market penetration and patient flow into Alnylam’s TTR treatments. Neutral Sentiment: A recent company transcript reviews strategy and progress in transforming ATTR care (useful for qualitative context but no new financials). Article Title

A recent company transcript reviews strategy and progress in transforming ATTR care (useful for qualitative context but no new financials). Neutral Sentiment: Multiple news items report a rise in short?interest figures but the publicly posted values show zeros/NaN and appear inconsistent — the data currently looks unreliable and likely isn’t driving the move. (Various short?interest reporting entries)

Multiple news items report a rise in short?interest figures but the publicly posted values show zeros/NaN and appear inconsistent — the data currently looks unreliable and likely isn’t driving the move. (Various short?interest reporting entries) Negative Sentiment: On Feb. 12 Alnylam missed the quarter’s EPS estimate ($1.25 vs. $1.43) and posted revenue below consensus ($1.10B vs. $1.16B), a reminder that execution and near?term results can still disappoint despite bullish sentiment; this remains a downside risk if future quarters miss expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,834.44. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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