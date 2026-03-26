SG Americas Securities LLC Has $35.37 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $35,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,258 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 294.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.1% in the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.61.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.