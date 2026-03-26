SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 843.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,494 shares in the company, valued at $90,699,314.94. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 612,238 shares of company stock worth $116,741,495 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

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About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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