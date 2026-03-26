SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 843.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,494 shares in the company, valued at $90,699,314.94. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 612,238 shares of company stock worth $116,741,495 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
More Snowflake News
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s Project SnowWork and bullish coverage: MarketBeat highlights the company’s new agentic AI platform (Project SnowWork) as a potential catalyst that ties Snowflake’s data platform to enterprise AI workflows and cites analyst price targets implying significant upside. Snowflake’s AI Bet: Can Project SnowWork Stop the 2026 SaaS Sell-Off Spiral?
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships & ecosystem momentum: Snowflake was named partner in new product launches and standards initiatives (e.g., NINJIO partnership for reporting and Denodo joining the Open Semantic Interchange), which support product adoption and positioning in the enterprise AI/data market. NINJIO Partners with Snowflake and Sigma to Launch NINJIO Insights Denodo Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry writeups note strong revenue growth and AI tailwinds but also rising cloud competition; these pieces provide context for longer?term upside while acknowledging near?term headwinds. Snowflake Expands in Cloud Analytics: A Sign for More Upside?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling headlines: Reports that the founder/CAO and other executives sold shares this week have been widely reported and are being tied directly to a sharp intraday drop; SEC Form 4 filings confirm recent sales by EVP Christian Kleinerman and CAO Emily Ho. Snowflake (SNOW) Stock Drops 7% Following Insider Sales by Founder and CAO
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and class?action notices: Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Schall, etc.) have issued investor alerts and filings related to a purported class period, with an April 27, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline—creating legal risk and headline pressure. ROSEN Encourages Snowflake Investors to Secure Counsel
- Negative Sentiment: Broader SaaS/AI market volatility: Sector?wide selling—amplified by new AI agent capabilities from vendors like Anthropic—has pressured SaaS valuations, contributing to short?term outflows and volatility for Snowflake alongside peers. Workday, Elastic, Snowflake, nCino, and Appian Shares Plummet
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
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