SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2,226.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $37,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

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