AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) CTO Huiwen Yao Sells 40,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $422,180. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of ASTS opened at $96.06 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 2.77.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 64,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

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