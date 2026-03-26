Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,355 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in F5 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 157,318 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 173.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in F5 by 51.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at F5

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $866,151.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,674.69. The trade was a 70.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $273,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,071. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,281 shares of company stock worth $5,835,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Read Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $297.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.49. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.97 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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