iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Short Interest Update

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,772 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the February 26th total of 122,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IEV stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 44,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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