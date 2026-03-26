Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA) Short Interest Update

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,042 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the February 26th total of 25,686 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQA. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 865,657 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 276,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

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Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSQA opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

About Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies. The fund specifically invests in the senior tranches of a CLO PSQA was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

Further Reading

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