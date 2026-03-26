Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.14 and last traded at $148.2880. 96,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 193,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -231.41.

In related news, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.51 per share, for a total transaction of $70,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $339,624. This trade represents a 26.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cote purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.29 per share, with a total value of $78,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,544.08. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resolute Holdings Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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