iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Short Interest Down 57.4% in March

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,832 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 26th total of 25,418 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $979,000.

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iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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