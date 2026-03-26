Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $319.79 and last traded at $326.9420. Approximately 656,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,479,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

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Teradyne Stock Down 4.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.81 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

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Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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