A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 47,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 85,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

A.I.S. Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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