SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Short Interest Up 132.1% in March

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 427 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 26th total of 184 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA XITK opened at $150.79 on Thursday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $138.01 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.78.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2,153.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

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