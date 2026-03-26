Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX) Short Interest Down 67.0% in March

Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the February 26th total of 336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cambria Tax Aware ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.32. Cambria Tax Aware ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Get Cambria Tax Aware ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Tax Aware ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Tax Aware ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 1.38% of Cambria Tax Aware ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambria Tax Aware ETF

The Cambria Tax Aware ETF (TAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US stocks with value and quality characteristics and low or no dividend yields. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation without distributing high dividend income or taxable gains. TAX was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tax Aware ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tax Aware ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.