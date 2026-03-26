X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Short Interest Update

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 233 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 26th total of 498 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned about 44.87% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ZTAX remained flat at $25.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Increases Dividend

About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5072 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. This is an increase from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd.

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The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

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