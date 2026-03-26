Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.41 million. Zhihu had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Here are the key takeaways from Zhihu’s conference call:

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Achieved our first-ever full-year non-GAAP profit , with adjusted net income of RMB 37.9 million in 2025 versus an adjusted net loss of RMB 96.3 million in 2024.

, with adjusted net income of RMB 37.9 million in 2025 versus an adjusted net loss of RMB 96.3 million in 2024. Total Q4 revenue was RMB 643.5 million (down year?over?year) but showed a clear sequential recovery—marketing services rose 24% sequentially while paid membership ARPU and renewal rates improved modestly.

Accelerating AI integration and monetization : the company is building expert data solutions, AI productivity tools, and AI?driven IP initiatives (including Yanyan Stories and AI comic/drama formats) as new scalable revenue streams.

: the company is building expert data solutions, AI productivity tools, and AI?driven IP initiatives (including Yanyan Stories and AI comic/drama formats) as new scalable revenue streams. Q4 GAAP net loss was RMB 210.8 million, driven in part by a one?time non?cash goodwill impairment of RMB 126.3 million that materially increased operating expenses for the quarter.

Balance sheet and capital allocation actions include RMB 4.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec 31, 2025, and ~47.7 million Class A shares repurchased in 2025 (about 6.29% of issued ordinary shares).

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 603,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $239.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. Zhihu has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zhihu

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Zhihu

Here are the key news stories impacting Zhihu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a dual-track, AI-driven growth strategy intended to boost content creation and monetization long-term; this provides a plausible roadmap for future revenue diversification and product-led engagement gains. Zhihu outlines dual-track AI-driven growth strategy as 2026 begins

Management outlined a dual-track, AI-driven growth strategy intended to boost content creation and monetization long-term; this provides a plausible roadmap for future revenue diversification and product-led engagement gains. Neutral Sentiment: Company released unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and the full press release/conference materials — useful for verifying reported figures and management commentary. Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Company released unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and the full press release/conference materials — useful for verifying reported figures and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for investors to hear management’s explanations for the quarter, guidance (if any), and details on AI strategy execution. These transcripts help assess tone and near-term visibility. Zhihu Inc (ZH) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Full earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for investors to hear management’s explanations for the quarter, guidance (if any), and details on AI strategy execution. These transcripts help assess tone and near-term visibility. Negative Sentiment: Major earnings and revenue miss: reported EPS and top-line were well below consensus (company reported roughly $92M in revenue vs. ~$640M expected per consensus reports, and EPS missed estimates), driving negative market reaction and headline coverage of the revenue decline. This is the primary catalyst for the stock pullback. Zhihu ADRs Fall on 4Q Revenue Decline, Swing to Loss

Major earnings and revenue miss: reported EPS and top-line were well below consensus (company reported roughly $92M in revenue vs. ~$640M expected per consensus reports, and EPS missed estimates), driving negative market reaction and headline coverage of the revenue decline. This is the primary catalyst for the stock pullback. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose in March (about a 19.9% increase month-over-month to ~1.13M shares), raising the potential for additional near-term selling pressure and signaling investor skepticism. This elevates downside risk while the company executes its turnaround plan.

Zhihu Company Profile

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Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

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