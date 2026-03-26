Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNRG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

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Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $859.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 42,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Hallador Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Hallador Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a three?year capacity sale at record pricing that management says is about 2x the pricing in its forward book and should produce roughly $86 million of cumulative revenue for planning years 2026 through summer 2028 — a clear near?term revenue boost that explains the market’s favorable reaction. GlobeNewswire: Record Capacity Pricing

Signed a three?year capacity sale at record pricing that management says is about 2x the pricing in its forward book and should produce roughly $86 million of cumulative revenue for planning years 2026 through summer 2028 — a clear near?term revenue boost that explains the market’s favorable reaction. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage and press reports show the stock reacted strongly to the deal (headlines noting a stock jump), reinforcing that the contract news is driving buying interest and higher volume today. Investing.com: Stock Jumps on Deal

Market coverage and press reports show the stock reacted strongly to the deal (headlines noting a stock jump), reinforcing that the contract news is driving buying interest and higher volume today. Positive Sentiment: Short interest has fallen compared with earlier February levels (shorts were ~2.03M shares as of Mar 13, about 5.6% of the float, down from ~2.49M), which reduces immediate short pressure and can magnify upside when positive catalysts hit. No external link for short interest summary provided

Short interest has fallen compared with earlier February levels (shorts were ~2.03M shares as of Mar 13, about 5.6% of the float, down from ~2.49M), which reduces immediate short pressure and can magnify upside when positive catalysts hit. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Hold rating; the initiation brings more analyst attention but not an upgrade, so it is unlikely to add sustained bullish momentum by itself. AmericanBankingNews: Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Jefferies initiated coverage with a Hold rating; the initiation brings more analyst attention but not an upgrade, so it is unlikely to add sustained bullish momentum by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains a “Hold” on HNRG, suggesting limited near?term analyst-driven upside absent further upgrades or guidance changes. AmericanBankingNews: Consensus Rating

Consensus analyst stance remains a “Hold” on HNRG, suggesting limited near?term analyst-driven upside absent further upgrades or guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large block of puts (16,827 contracts, roughly +1,504% vs average daily put volume) was bought, which can indicate either hedging by insiders/large holders or speculative bearish positioning — a potential headwind if downside bets accelerate. Source: market options flow report (entry)

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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