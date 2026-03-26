Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $47.3950. Approximately 379,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,534,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,784.16. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,875 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 70.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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