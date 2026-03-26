FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLDDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,742 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 26th total of 9,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Down 2.9%

FLDDW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,650. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

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FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp is a Delaware?incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it has no commercial operations of its own and its sole business objective is to identify and complete an initial business combination. Funds raised in its initial public offering are held in a trust account until deployment in a qualifying transaction.

The company’s management team brings experience in merger and acquisition advisory, corporate finance and capital markets execution.

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