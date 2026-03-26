First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 648 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the February 26th total of 6,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDTS traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 1,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53.

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First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1554 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FDTS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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