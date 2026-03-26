Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 and last traded at GBX 30, with a volume of 28542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50.

Windar Photonics Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of £28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.68.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

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Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER that works as a mediator between the WindEYE and the wind turbine controller; and retrofit control system. Windar Photonics PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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