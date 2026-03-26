First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 29,518 shares.The stock last traded at $161.02 and had previously closed at $164.93.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.21.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 892.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Legacy Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

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