Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Rises By 218.2%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 245 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the February 26th total of 77 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 216.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 259.8% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSZ stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 12,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5445 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology. FSZ was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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