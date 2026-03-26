Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 and last traded at GBX 281.92, with a volume of 11535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.16. The firm has a market cap of £149.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81.

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Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Majedie Investments had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 69.99%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential.

Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone’s global network of managers, practitioners and investors.

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