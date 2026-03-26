Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.7010. 278,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 796,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

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Gold.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.31 million, a P/E ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gold.com news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,238,346.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 502,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,210,726.02. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 2,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $112,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,930. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 484,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,056,403 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold.com Company Profile

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A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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