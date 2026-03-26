iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 295,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 198,195 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 660.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,530 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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