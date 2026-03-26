Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $34.74. Otsuka shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 9,942 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTSKY. UBS Group upgraded Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otsuka currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Otsuka Stock Performance

Otsuka Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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