Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,268 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the February 26th total of 45,828 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,081,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DMEHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

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About Desert Mountain Energy

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Desert Mountain Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking lithium and geothermal resources in key basins of the western United States. With a strategic emphasis on sustainable technology and resource optimization, Desert Mountain Energy targets the growing demand for battery-grade lithium, a critical component in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, as well as geothermal power generation.

The company holds exploration and development leases across multiple Nevada projects, including Clayton Valley, home to North America’s only producing lithium brine operation, as well as the Big Smoky and Fish Lake Valley basins.

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