Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (ABOS, ADMA, AFL, ALM, AMRQ, ARM, ASMB, ATM, AVB, BHF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 150 price target on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 8 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $208.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 125 price target on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 215 price target on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 530 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 185 price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 920 price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 220 target price on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $277.00 price target on the stock.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 target price on the stock.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 565 price target on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 700 target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 145 target price on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.