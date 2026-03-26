Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (ABOS, ADMA, AFL, ALM, AMRQ, ARM, ASMB, ATM, AVB, BHF)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 150 price target on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 8 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $208.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 125 price target on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 215 price target on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 530 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 185 price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 920 price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 220 target price on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $277.00 price target on the stock.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 target price on the stock.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 565 price target on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 700 target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a GBX 145 target price on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock.

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