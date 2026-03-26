China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 545 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the February 26th total of 1,448 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

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About China Mengniu Dairy

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China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is one of the largest dairy product manufacturers in China, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The company focuses on the production, processing and sale of a wide range of dairy products, leveraging modern dairy farming practices and vertically integrated operations to maintain quality and food safety standards.

Its product portfolio includes fresh liquid milk, UHT milk, yogurt, ice cream, milk powder and cheese, marketed under well-known brands such as Mengniu, Ambrosial and Yashili (in select segments).

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